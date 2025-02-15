Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ECCC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.05. 633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

