Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.48%. Yelp updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Yelp Stock Down 8.1 %

YELP traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.28. 1,650,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $45.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Yelp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,445.88. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $38,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,431.90. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,131. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

