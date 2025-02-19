e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

