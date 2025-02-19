e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,718,582.40. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF
e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance
Shares of ELF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $221.83.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.