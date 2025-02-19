Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNOM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,622. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.