Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading 8.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.28. 1,007,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,668,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

