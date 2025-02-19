Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Up 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 464,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 509% from the average session volume of 76,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Eagle Plains Resources Trading Up 19.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

