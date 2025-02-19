Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 2712076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$753.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

