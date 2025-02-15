FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64. FMC has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 186.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 90.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

