ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 17,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 521,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £941,796.32, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.01.
ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. ADM Energy had a negative net margin of 320.54% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. On average, analysts predict that ADM Energy plc will post -69.9999984 earnings per share for the current year.
ADM Energy Company Profile
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
