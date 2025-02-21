Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $113.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. 20,550,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,464,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,570,112. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

