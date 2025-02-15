Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 17.1% – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) shares were up 17.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 26,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

