iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and traded as high as $40.27. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 713,160 shares.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $459.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Italy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

