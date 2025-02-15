Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Drops By 35.3%

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,554,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSLR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $31.83. 1,759,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 87,740 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

