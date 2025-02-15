Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,776,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.