NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Posts Earnings Results

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

