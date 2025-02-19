Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.23.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 443,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,984. The stock has a market cap of $579.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. Caleres has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $740.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

