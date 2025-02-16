American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

American Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

American Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

