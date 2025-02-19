Physiomics (LON:PYC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 5861292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Physiomics Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Physiomics Company Profile

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

