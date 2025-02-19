Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 76727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Sutton Harbour Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.83.

Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (0.58) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutton Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 23.46%.

About Sutton Harbour Group

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

