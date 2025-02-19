Video Game Stocks To Research – February 19th

Walmart, Target, TKO Group, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, Adeia, and Dolby Laboratories are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, distribution, or monetization of video games. These companies can include game publishers, developers, hardware manufacturers, or platforms that support the gaming industry. Investing in video game stocks allows individuals to gain exposure to the growing global gaming market and potentially profit from the success of popular games or trends within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,778,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,839,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $833.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.56. 2,032,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,005. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.93. Target has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE TKO traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,701. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.84 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.52. The stock had a trading volume of 757,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,978. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 575,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,117. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $212.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Adeia (ADEA)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Shares of Adeia stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. 1,591,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,830. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Adeia has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADEA

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.80. 191,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,791. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Featured Stories