Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 7809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCM. Accountability Research cut their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$268.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$27,840.00. Insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $59,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Featured Stories

