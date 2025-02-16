American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.70. Approximately 17,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

American Conservative Values ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Conservative Values ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American Conservative Values ETF by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the third quarter worth about $451,000.

About American Conservative Values ETF

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

