Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

NYSE WH opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.74. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,301,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,556,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

