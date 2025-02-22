Maxim Group Cuts 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Price Target to $12.00

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($4.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of 5E Advanced Materials worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

