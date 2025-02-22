comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

comScore Price Performance

Shares of SCOR opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. comScore has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $32.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Further Reading

