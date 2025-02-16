Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Down 15.2% – Time to Sell?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,007,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 477,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Durango Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Durango Resources
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Durango Resources
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.