Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Down 15.2% – Should You Sell?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 852,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 471,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Durango Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
