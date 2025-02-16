ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.76 and traded as high as C$26.99. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$26.61, with a volume of 948,799 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.29.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Transactions at ARC Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 30,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$828,360.57. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.