Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1,493.52 and last traded at $1,463.92, with a volume of 7694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,407.77.

The financial services provider reported $50.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $43.72 by $6.70. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,388.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,301.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

