Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives $21.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

ZVRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zevra Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 61,273 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $481,605.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,391.60. The trade was a 21.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,361 shares in the company, valued at $403,697.46. The trade was a 17.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,773 shares of company stock valued at $674,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the period. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.