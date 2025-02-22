Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811,711 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 442.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $45.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

