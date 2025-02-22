Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 20.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.