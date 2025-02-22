Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perdoceo Education’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.64%.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 12,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $313,296.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,144.95. This represents a 8.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 12,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $327,888.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,186,674.13. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 38.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

