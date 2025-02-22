Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 110,426 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.13% of Caleres worth $39,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Caleres by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 118,611 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Caleres by 42.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 124,266 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caleres by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:CAL opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $44.51.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $740.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caleres

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

