Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34.34 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOFree Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $34,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $31,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

