Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,845,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632,573 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $32,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TME. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 57.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 437,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 160,109 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 278.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance
Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TME
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tencent Music Entertainment Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.