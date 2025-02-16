First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.68 and traded as high as $18.88. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 94,388 shares trading hands.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.