First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.68 and traded as high as $18.88. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 94,388 shares trading hands.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,008,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 55,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 171,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 693,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1,279.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 174,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

