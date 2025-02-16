Intelligent Livermore ETF (NASDAQ:LIVR) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Intelligent Livermore ETF (NASDAQ:LIVR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 2,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Intelligent Livermore ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14.

Intelligent Livermore ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

