FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.90. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 100 shares.

FalconStor Software Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

About FalconStor Software

(Get Free Report)

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.