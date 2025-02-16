iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.56 and last traded at $104.68, with a volume of 5605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.38.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Kaye Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 167,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

