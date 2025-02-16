Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Crown Castle worth $20,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $3,138,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.9 %

CCI opened at $88.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

