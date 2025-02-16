EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $27.38. EHang shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 2,185,254 shares traded.

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of EHang by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

