Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

