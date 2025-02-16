Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 484 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $22,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,168,016.18. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ AXON opened at $683.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.27 and a 12-month high of $698.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $623.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.71.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.