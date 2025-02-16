UBS Group Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $182.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

Shares of SITE opened at $146.21 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.57.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,352.40. This represents a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,503,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,731,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,107,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,570,000 after acquiring an additional 91,719 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

