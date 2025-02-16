Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 13,317 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,317 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779,162 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,468,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,291 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,600,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

MNST stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

