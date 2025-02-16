LeMaitre Vascular Appoints Dorian LeBlanc as Chief Financial Officer

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) announced in a recent 8-K filing its decision to appoint Dorian LeBlanc as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. LeBlanc, age 50, will assume the role effective March 10, 2025.

LeBlanc brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having previously served as the Chief Financial Officer at LumiraDx Limited, a point-of-care diagnostic company recently acquired by Roche. His background includes various executive roles at Alere Inc. and Camden National Corporation, among others. LeBlanc holds a B.A. in economics from Bowdoin College, as well as an M.S. in accounting and an M.B.A. from Northeastern University. Additionally, he is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Maine.

As per the LeBlanc Agreement, he will receive an annual base salary of $565,000 along with discretionary performance bonuses, equity awards, and other benefits. In case of a termination without cause, LeBlanc will receive a severance package as outlined in the agreement.

LeMaitre Vascular disclosed that there have been no significant transactions involving LeBlanc during the previous fiscal year or any planned transactions exceeding $120,000 involving him in the future.

This appointment is expected to bring valuable financial leadership to LeMaitre Vascular as the company continues its operations and growth strategy.

The full details of the LeBlanc Agreement can be found in Exhibit 10.1 of the filing. For more information and updates on LeMaitre Vascular, investors are advised to refer to the company’s official SEC filings.

This news article is based on the information provided in the Form 8-K filing submitted by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

