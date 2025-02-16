NYL Investors LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 113.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

