Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading 6.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.41. 1,070,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,210,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Cosan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cosan by 217.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cosan by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cosan by 405.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cosan by 114.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

