Little House Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Little House Capital LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.